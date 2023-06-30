Manipur CM N Biren Singh likely to tender resignation

Guwahati, June 30: In a recent development, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh is likely to resign amid the ongoing ethnic clashes in the hill state.

Chief Minister Biren Singh was given the option of either putting in his paper or the Centre would step in and take things over, according to reports.

The report comes two days after Uikey visited New Delhi and separately met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides others and apprised them about the situation in Manipur and the steps taken to restore peace.

This comes amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the trouble-torn state.

The ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have resulted in over 100 deaths till now.

The violence initially erupted on May 3 following the organization of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts.

The 62-year-old Biren took oath as Manipur CM for the second term last year after BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time.

Biren, a Meitei leader, had switched from Congress to BJP in 2016 and became the CM after the 2017 Assembly elections when BJP came to power for the first time in the state.