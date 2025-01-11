Manipur CM N Biren Singh ensures justice & safe return for relief camp inmates

Imphal, Jan 11: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh affirmed the government’s commitment to apprehend those involved in violent acts and ensure the safe return of relief camp inmates to areas where the law-and-order situation has stabilized.

Addressing a program for the distribution of skill certificates to trainees under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 Special Project, Singh underscored the government's efforts to restore normalcy. Certificates were awarded to 28 individuals residing in relief camps at Sawombung and Mangolnganbi College, Ningthoukhong.

"The government is tirelessly working to bring to justice those responsible for violent acts while making arrangements for the safe return of relief camp inmates to their homes," Singh stated.

He announced financial support for individuals completing training in various fields. They can avail of collateral-free financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to start small businesses related to their training. Additionally, beneficiaries are eligible for loans up to Rs 10,00,000, with a 30 percent grant, under state government schemes to expand their ventures.

Singh urged the public to disregard politically motivated and unverified information intended to disrupt peace in the state. He also lauded the Manipur Seva Samiti and Humanism Foundation for their efforts in providing skill training to internally displaced persons (IDPs), helping them rebuild their lives.