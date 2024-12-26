Manipur CM N Biren Singh calls for immediate peace amid ongoing ethnic tensions

Imphal, Dec 26: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for immediate peace and understanding between the two warring communities, the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, amid the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the State since May last year.

Speaking at the Good Governance Day event held at the BJP State Headquarters, Singh addressed the deep-seated issues fueling the unrest. "What is happening in Manipur today has many reasons. Those trying to divide the State are questioning the government’s actions, but they are only hungry for power," he remarked.

Highlighting the BJP’s initiatives, Singh emphasized programs like "Meeyamgi Numit" (People's Day), which aim to bridge the gap between citizens and officials. "We are not against any particular community. The BJP stands for unity and coexistence. Efforts have begun to rebuild trust between the police and the people," he said.

The Chief Minister reassured that the administration is prioritizing the welfare of internally displaced people, creating committees to address their needs, and providing immediate solutions in education and agriculture.

Addressing the path forward, Singh stressed the importance of focusing on future governance measures, including the upcoming NRC process and biometric data collection, while using 1961 as the base year for the Inner Line Permit.

"We must stop dwelling on the past. It’s time for the two communities to find mutual understanding and move forward for the sake of future generations," Singh said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted unity-themed projects like the Unity Mall, which will showcase stalls representing all ethnic communities in Manipur.

Since May 2023, the ethnic violence has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. Singh reiterated the State government’s commitment to resolving the crisis democratically and constitutionally, urging calm and cooperation between the communities.