Manipur CM N Biren Singh blames Congress for ethnic turmoil in state

Imphal, Jan 2: A day after expressing regret for the ongoing ethnic crisis in the State and apologising for the violence raging in its aftermath, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today attributed the present turmoil to the "past sins" of the Congress, including repeated settlement of Myanmar refugees.

Biren Singh made a statement on X after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Manipur and apologise to the people for the strife in the State.

Ramesh's reaction came on Tuesday after the Manipur Chief Minister stated in a press conference on the eve of the New Year's Day: "I want to say sorry for what happened in the State. Many people lost their loved ones, and many had to leave their homes. I feel regret and would like to apologise."

Ramesh, a former Union minister, wrote on X: "Why can't the Prime Minister go to Manipur and say the same thing there? He has deliberately avoided visiting the state since May 4, 2023, even as he jets around the country and the world. The people of Manipur simply cannot understand this neglect."

Responding to Ramesh's post, Biren Singh wrote in the micro-blogging site: "Everyone, including yourself, is aware that Manipur is in turmoil today because of the past sins committed by the Congress, such as the repeated settlement of Burmese refugees in Manipur and the signing of the SoO Agreement with Myanmar-based militants in the state, spearheaded by @PChidambaram_IN during his tenure as the Home Minister of India."

Biren Singh clarified that his apology was a sincere expression of grief for the displaced people, urging for giveness. "The apology I extended today was a sincere act of expressing my grief for the people who have been left displaced and become homeless. As a Chief Minister, it was an appeal to forgive and forget what had happened. However, you brought politics into it," he added.

"Let me remind you: The Naga- Kuki clashes in Manipur resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,300 people and the displacement of thousands more. The violence persisted for several years, with periodic escalations occurring between 1992 and 1997, though the most intense period of conflict was in 1992- 1993. The clashes began in 1992 and continued at varying intensities for around five years (1992-1997). This period marked one of the bloodiest ethnic conflicts in northeast India, deeply affecting relations between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur," the Chief Minister added.

Biren Singh questioned whether former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral had visited Manipur to apologise for past conflicts, accusing the Congress of politicising the issue instead of focusing on solutions.