Manipur CM meets Rijiju in Delhi; discuss development projects

Imphal, Oct. 21: Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Govindas Konthoujam met the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi and discussed major developmental projects on Sunday.

Informing this on X, Chief Minister Biren Singh wrote: "Called on Shri @Kiren Rijiju ji, Hon'ble Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, along with our Hon'ble Minister of Public Works Department, Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri @KonthoujamG, and other officials in New Delhi."

"We discussed advancing major development projects in the state under the purview of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. In addition, deliberated on developing a world-class football stadium in Manipur to nurture talent and uplift sportspersons," he added.

Before this post on X, Singh also chaired a meeting with the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and discussed the plans to execute development works and new projects.

Sharing the photographs of the meeting in Delhi on X, the Manipur CM informed of the 'productive discussion' which aims to enhance growth and sustenance in both urban and rural sectors.

"Had a productive discussion on effective execution of developmental works to enhance growth and sustenance in both urban and rural sectors, while deliberating on new projects which are in the pipeline," he wrote.

The Chief Minister, who is presently stationed in the national capital, also informed that the residential schools in the hill districts of the State are more than just buildings but investments in the children's future and the opportunities they deserve.

Sharing a 1.27-minute video of the residential school complexes on X, he wrote: "The residential schools that we have built in the hill districts hold a special place in my heart. These schools are more than just buildings - they are investments in our children's future, equipping them with the education and opportunities they deserve. This is the asset we are building today to secure a brighter tomorrow for the next generation. Sharing some glimpses from the residential schools in Senapati and Chandel. We have built these schools in Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, and Tamenglong as well."

- By Correspondent