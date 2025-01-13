Manipur CM meets Assam Rifles chiefs amid tensions over Kamjong outpost relocation

Imphal, Jan 13: Amidst growing concerns over the Assam Rifles' relocation of its outpost from Hongbei village in Kamjong district, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with senior officials from the Assam Rifles on Sunday.

The Chief Minister reportedly discussed the prevailing situation in the state, particularly focusing on border security and local concerns.

“Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG AR, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Sena Medal, IG, AR (South) called on me at my Secretariat,” the Chief Minister wrote on a popular micro-blogging website.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Assam Rifles vacating their makeshift camp at Hongbei village, located under Kasom Khullen Block in Kamjong District, on Sunday.

The camp, which had been stationed at Hongbei, had previously sparked local unrest.

Tangkhul Aze Katamnao Long (TAKL), a prominent civil society organisation, reported that the Assam Rifles vacated the camp, although the force has yet to issue an official statement regarding the development.

A meeting between the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kamjong, along with representatives from the Assam Rifles and local Tangkhul civil society organisations, took place on Sunday morning.

According to TAKL, it was agreed that a follow-up meeting will be held at Ukhrul Headquarters in the presence of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community.

The Assam Rifles had previously set up a checkpoint and constructed a temporary checkpost at Hongbei.

However, neighbouring villages accused the Assam Rifles of harassment and restricting local movement, allegations which the Assam Rifles have denied through a press release.

Tensions escalated on January 11 when villagers from the Kasom Khullen Block stormed the Assam Rifles’ makeshift camp at Hongbei.

The protesters, including women, demanded an end to the alleged harassment and the removal of Assam Rifles personnel from the area.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles strongly refuted the allegations, stating that their personnel were following standard procedures when they stopped a vehicle loaded with timber that lacked the required documents.