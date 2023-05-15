Manipur CM meets Amit Shah amid fresh violence

Guwahati, May 15: Days after fresh clashed erupted across Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh went to the national capital along with four of his senior-most ministers and discussed the law and order situation of the state.

The four ministers who accompanied Singh to the Capital on Sunday on a special flight are Th Biswajit (power), Yumnam Khemchand (rural development), Govindas Konthoujam (works) and Th Basanta Kumar (education). State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief A Sharda Devi also went with them.

The visit to the Capital comes amid an ongoing tension between members of the tribal Kuki community, which mostly resides in the hill districts, and the dominant Meiti community in Imphal Valley, who clashed over various issues, including a proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the latter, in Churachandpur town on May 3.

In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, fresh tension erupted after unidentified people torched some of the houses that were partially burnt during May 3 violence, officials said. There was no report of any casualty.

At least 71 people were killed and thousands were displaced in the violence which involved arson, rioting and targeted killings, and prompted the state government to issue shoot-at-sight orders, enforce a curfew and ban on internet services.