Manipur CM leads state in remembering Maharaj Gambhir Singh on his death anniversary

Imphal, Jan 9: "We are here today as a society, as a state because of our forefathers," chief minister N Biren Singh said on Monday, highlighting the heroic efforts of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Meidingu Narsingh and Sana Herachandra to drive off the Burmese and end the Seven Years Devastation.

CM N Biren Singh was speaking as the chief guest of the 189th Death Anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at the Samadhi of Maharaj at Langthabal. The function was organised by the Manipur State Archaeology, Department of Arts and Culture, government of Manipur.

Stressing on the importance of history, chief minister N Biren Singh said we cannot disassociate ourselves from history, emphasising further that historical statues, memorial parks, museums, etc, tell stories of the forefathers of the land. They remind the present generations of their forefathers and their deeds, strengthening the feeling of nationalism, he added, highlighting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated some important projects in the state, including the Kangla Nongpok Thong, Polo Statue at Marjing, Olympian Park, flag hoisting at INA Headquarter at Moirang etc.

He further spoke on the significance and importance of opening of the Kangla Nongpok Thong and expressed his belief that it will bring more peace, prosperity and unity in the state.

We should always remember that evil deed of the people of the valley will impact the hills and vice-versa, CM Biren Singh said highlighting the unbreakable bond between the hills and the valley in the state.

CM Biren Singh also expressed the need to have a clear concept and understanding of the land’s history, beliefs, datas to educate people from outside. He further encouraged historians and researchers to publish articles on history based on the truth and facts.

Speaking on the issue of illegal drugs in the state, the chief minister said it is not the time to remain silent, but to be very vigilant against illegal drug business.

Stressing on the government’s action on the issue, CM Biren strongly expressed the need to leave behind a strong and healthy society for the future generations. He appealed to the people to stop poppy cultivation and illegal drug business in the state.

CM Biren Singh said our forefathers had guarded our land and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard this land.

As part of the function, the chief minister led in offering floral tributes to the portraits of Maharaj Gambhir Singh and statues of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Meidingu Narasingh and Sana Herachandra. Other highlights of the function include a guard of honour, gun salute, sounding of the Last Post by a contingent of Manipur Rifles, obeisance to Dhop Pala performance, tarpon offerings, and inauguration of a cafeteria by the Chief Minister, etc.

The function was also attended by MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs, DGP P Doungel, officials and locals.