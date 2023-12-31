Manipur CM launches 7 new welfare schemes

Imphal, Dec 31: The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, launched seven new welfare schemes on Saturday for the welfare of farmers, women, students, sportspersons, tribals, besides providing livelihoods to all sections of people.

Furthermore, during the event, CM Singh also mentioned that the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to every family displaced due to the unprecedented conflict in the state. The financial support would be provided from January in four installments of Rs 25,000 each.

The newly launched welfare schemes are the Chief Minister’s Farmer Livelihood Support Scheme, Chief Minister’s Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama, Chief Minister’s Sportpersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme, Schemes for construction of Recognised Tribal Libraries with Digital Infrastructure, Chief Minister’s Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang scheme, School Fagathansi Mission 2.0 and College Fagathansi Mission.

The Chief Minister’s Farmer’s Livelihood Support Scheme is being taken up to meet the identified gaps to support agriculture-based livelihood activities, Biren, who was accompanied by cabinet ministers, MLAs and officials, said.

Under the Chief Minister’s Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama (One village One playground), one Playground will be developed for each village where no playground is available,to bring grassroots sports development for the youth.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister’s Sportpersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme is a new initiative taken up to facilitate players in finding a way of life and means of livelihood. In the first phase, 1000 sportspersons will be covered.

He informed that the construction of recognised tribal library halls with digital infrastructure adjacent to the tribal museums, which were developed in the recent past,will start in January 2024.

On the Chief Minister’s Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme,he said the scheme provides a monetary benefit of Rs 500 per month (Rs 6,000 annually) to women who are above 40 years of age and are not beneficiaries of any existing schemes and are living without any source of livelihood.

Regarding the School Fagathansi Mission, which was launched in 2019 to give renewed thrust towards improvement in government schools, he informed that under the new School Fagathansi Mission 2.0, another 120 schools will be covered.

Besides, the College Fagathansi Mission was launched with the intention of improving government colleges; adding 20 colleges in the state will be covered with a funding of Rs 2.5 crores each for infrastructure development in the first phase.

Moreover, he said that a 50-bed building would be constructed under MAHUD to accommodate orphans who are over 18 years of age.