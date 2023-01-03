Manipur CM inspects medical college in Churachandpur ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Churachandpur, Jan 3: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Manipur and inauguration of Churachandpur Medical College on January 6, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the Medical College to take stock of the preparations on Tuesday.

Interacting with the students and faculties of the medical institute, the chief minister assured that the institute will be provided with the best facility and quality available. The construction of the Medical College is completed. He further instructed officials concerned to ensure that all preparations for the inauguration programme are completed well on time.

After inspecting the Medical College, the chief minister also inaugurated an open gym for the public at Peace Ground, Tuibong, wherein he interacted with the general public. Health is not only wealth, but everything, the chief minister said.









The open gym was installed under the Chief Minister’s Indigenous Martial Arts Akademi, Manipur with support from the government of Manipur.

Stating that health is everything, the chief minister stated that the Peace Ground at Tuibong will be developed to ‘international standard’. He also said the work for development of the ground will be taken up as soon as possible.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College on January 6, 2023. At present, there are 99 medical students studying in the college, the first medical college in the hill district of the state.













Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Yumnam Khemchand, local MLAs Vungzagin Valte, Shri LM Khaute, Paolienlal Haokip, Ngursanglur, Chinlunthang, Letzamang Haokip; Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, DGP P Doungel, DG (Prison) C Doungel, Addl CS Vumlunmang and other top officials of the government were present.