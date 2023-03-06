Manipur CM inaugurates floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground

Manipur, March 6: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground of Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex in Imphal on Sunday. The inauguration programme was organised jointly by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur and Manipur Cricket Association. As a part of the programme, the chief minister also unveiled RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur Premier League T-20 Trophy for the season 2022-23.

Speaking on the occasion, N Biren Singh stated that the inauguration of floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground is a historic moment for the state. He narrated the story on developing the ground and recalled the days when he was serving as the President of Manipur Cricket Association. He expressed satisfaction on the Manipur Cricket team getting qualified to the Ranji Trophy Elite Group. He further informed that Rs 45 crore had been allocated to further develop the ground to international level.



Stating that Manipur has been endowed with scenic beauty, he sought support of the people to take the state towards further development. He informed that the State Government, knowing the importance of the game of cricket for taking youths towards healthy life, would develop a Lake Front Cricket Stadium near the Loktak Lake. He further added that land had also been identified for the same. He also wished the Manipur Cricket team for further achievements in future and also welcomed Indian Cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Amit Mishra on the visit to the state.

Youths Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that the State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is leaving no stone unturned in the development of games and sports by developing various sports infrastructures in each district of the state. He informed that a multipurpose indoor hall will be constructed at the southern side of the Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground. The indoor hall will ease out the congestion for practicing at Khuman Lampak, he added.

The Minister also informed that the State Government would develop a track and field football stadium at the southern side of the ground. With all such development, he expressed hopefulness that Manipur will gain a new face in the field of games and sports within a few years. An exhibition T-20 match was also played between Manipur XI and NECDC XI after the inauguration programme.

Earlier in the morning, chief minister N Biren Singh also distributed portable blowers which can be used to extinguish fire to the Forest Department and Fire Service Department in a solemn function held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Nine blowers were distributed to the officials of the Forest Department while 10 blowers were handed over to the Fire Service Department.

Instructing the officials after distributing the blowers, the chief minister asked the officials to remain alert so that they can rush to the site where there is complain of fire. He stated that the portable blowers will be useful in extinguishing fire as it can be taken to areas where we cannot go with vehicles. Furthermore, he urged the people especially residing near foothills to inform the authority if they see anyone trying to burn trees at forest areas.