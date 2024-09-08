Manipur CM holds closed-door meeting with Guv, fuels resignation rumours

Guwahati, Sept 8: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a closed-door meeting with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday evening, sparking speculation about his potential resignation amidst ongoing violence in the strife-hit state.

The meeting, which took place shortly after ruling party MLAs assembled at the Chief Minister’s residence, lasted over 30 minutes at Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

The exact purpose of the discussion remains unclear, but reports suggest that Chief Minister Singh may have presented certain demands to the Centre during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Singh held a meeting with all ruling MLAs and ministers at his secretariat.

However, notable absentees at the meeting fuelled further speculations about his possible resignation. As Singh proceeded to meet the Governor, some of his "loyal" ministers and legislators stayed back at his residence awaiting updates.

In addition, the Chief Secretary, who was on leave due to a family emergency, was urgently recalled to resume duty.

About two months ago, a similar speculation about Singh's resignation had surfaced but he denied the reports, claiming they were an “attempt by political rivals to exploit the situation”.

The state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence, has recently seen a surge in violence.

On Saturday, violence in Jiribam district reportedly resulted in five deaths. The state is also experiencing rocket bomb and drone attacks by suspected militants, causing further casualties.

In response to the recent wave of violence, the government ordered the closure of schools on Friday.

Local organisations too have criticized the government for its alleged failure to protect lives and property. In light of the violence, the influential valley-based organisation, Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), had declared a “public emergency” on Friday.