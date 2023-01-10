Manipur CM hands over eastern gate of historic Kangla Fort in Imphal

Imphal, Jan 10: Five days after its inauguration, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday handed over and dedicated the Kangla Nongpok Thong,an eastern gate of the historic Kangla fort in Imphal.

Rajya Sabha MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, council of ministers and MLAs and senior state officials were present during the traditional way of handing over the Nongpok Thong which was built over Imphal river which passes through the state capital.



Confirming this by sharing the photographs of the traditional way of handing over the eastern gate during a function in Imphal in a tweet on Tuesday, Biren Singh wrote, “I had the honor to hand over and dedicate the Nongpok Thong on the eastern side of Kangla to the public today. The bridge to restore order, peace, harmony, and prosperity in the state has finally been opened.”



Sharing other photographs of the Kangla Fort and newly built Nongpok Thong in another tweet, he wrote, “We have a belief that there will be a feeling of oneness, peace, harmony, and prosperity in the state when we open the Nongpok-Thong (Eastern Gate) of Kangla. It will be remembered in the history of Manipur as the moment when the prophecy of Nongpok Thong Hangba was fulfilled.”



It may be mentioned that the Union home minister Amti Shah had alreadu inaugurated the Nongpok Thong during his two day visit to the state January 6 wherein he had inaugurated 12 projects and laid foundation stones for 9 other projects.



During the during visit, Amit Shah physically inaugurated three projects-122 feet high Sagol Kangjei(Polo) Statue at the Ibudhou Marjing complex at Heingang in Imphal East district , Churachandpur Medical College in churachandpur & Indian National Army advanced headquarters at Moirang in Bishnupur district while remaining 18 projects were inaugurated and laid their foundation stones virtually while addressing a public meeting at Moirang’s Chengei polo Ground, 45km South of Imphal.

