Manipur CM flags off bus service to Ukhrul village

Imphal, Aug 16: Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh today launched and flagged off the Manipur State Transport (MST) run Bus Service between Imphal and Somdal village in Manipur's Ukhrul.

Biren Singh flagged off the bus service covering 92 km from the MST Complex at Moirangkhom in Imphal and Somdal village. Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Director Nivedita Lairenlakpam led Officials of Transport Department and Manipur State Transport and Village Chiefs of Ukhrul District were present during the flagging off ceremony at Moirangkhom.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the launching of a bus service might be a small programme but it could be taken as a big step towards filling the communication and developmental gaps between different areas of the State.

Stating that person to person communication and sharing ideas, getting in touch with one another among different communities would bring equality in the State, he added.

Informing that the State Government had been putting in maximum effort to bring development, he said that the State had witnessed drastic changes in hill areas with improvement in road infrastructure, security, education and health sector among others.

The Chief Minister informed that the erstwhile Manipur State Road Transport Corporation, which had remained non-functional for a long time, was revived as Manipur State Transport (MST) with the objective of facilitating the public with an accessible low cost transportation across the State.

Currently, the MST buses are plying on 21 different routes which will be increased to 22 including Somdal - Imphal bus service launched today.

He appealed to the public not to create any disturbance in any road construction works as proper road infrastructure is of utmost importance to bring equal development in all areas of the State.

The bus service will depart Somdal Village for Imphal at 7 am and will depart Inter-state bus Terminus in Imphal for Somdal at 1pm on every working day. The bus service will pass through some of the important villages including Yaingangpokpi, Mahadev, Ringui, Sirarakhong, Teinem, phalee on way to Somdal. The bus fare for the same will be Rs 200.