Manipur CM calls for urgent action on satellite-tracked unrecognised villages

Imphal, Dec 18: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised concerns over the increasing number of unrecognised villages in the state, highlighting the government’s use of satellite imagery to monitor these settlements.

The Chief Minister expressed particular worry over the impact these villages have on the indigenous Naga population, which he noted is already small, with communities in regions like Mao, Maram, and Poumai numbering less than a lakh.

Singh explained that the rapid expansion of unrecognised villages has disrupted the delicate demographic balance in these areas. “The indigenous Naga population, including the Mao, Maram, and Poumai tribes, is limited to just under a lakh, and the unchecked growth of such settlements poses significant challenges for their future,” Singh said, during a speech at a cultural event in Punanamei village on Wednesday.

As part of the state’s efforts to address the issue, Singh discussed the government's ongoing initiatives to identify illegal immigrants through constitutional provisions.

He acknowledged that the identification process, while necessary, has unfortunately led to tensions and violence, resulting in the loss of lives and displacement of people.

Singh further outlined the government’s efforts to preserve the rights of the indigenous tribes, with 24 to 25 of the 34 recognised tribes in Manipur being classified as indigenous. He underscored the importance of preserving these communities while balancing the needs of all citizens.

In his address, Singh also expressed the need for continued cooperation from the people of Senapati district to help restore peace and ensure stability within the state.

“The government’s ‘Go to Hills’ campaign was designed to foster people-to-people interaction between the hills and the plains, bringing the government closer to the people of the hills. Without equal development and mutual respect, achieving a united Manipur will be difficult,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the critical role played by Naga civil societies, such as the Naga Peoples' Organisation, Senapati District Students Association, and the United Naga Council, in safeguarding the state’s unity and the welfare of indigenous communities.

Singh, who had arrived in the interior Naga village by helicopter after facing opposition from the Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council to travel by road, called for collective efforts to address the growing challenges and restore harmony in Manipur.