Manipur CM calls for stronger coordination among security forces to tackle crisis

Imphal, Jan 14: Chief Minister Biren Singh highlighted the critical need for improved coordination between the Army, Assam Rifles, paramilitary forces, and the state police to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

“We need proper coordination with the Army personnel, Assam Rifles, paramilitary forces, and the state police force. A good coordination will bring solutions — that is what we continuously discussed,” Biren Singh said, addressing the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations at the 1st Battalion, Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister’s remarks, come after discussions with senior Assam Rifles officials regarding the state’s security challenges.

On Monday, Biren Singh met with Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG AR, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Sena Medal, IG, AR (South), to discuss the situation in the state. The meeting focused on the pressing need to improve the collaboration between various security agencies to address the challenges effectively.

The Chief Minister’s call for stronger inter-agency cooperation follows growing criticism of the security forces' lack of coordination amidst the ethnic unrest. The Assam Rifles, in particular, has faced sustained scrutiny, especially after an incident where a mob reportedly stormed one of its outposts in Kamjong district and dismantled it.

Reflecting on the state’s security infrastructure, the Chief Minister noted that Manipur boasts one of the highest ratios of army officers to population in India, with approximately 300 army officers stationed in the state.

He proudly highlighted that two out of the four Lieutenant Generals in the entire Northeast come from Manipur, an achievement that he described as a “source of pride for the people of the state”.

Chief Minister Singh also acknowledged the large turnout at a similar function held in Churachandpur, where citizens gathered to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the Armed forces.

Expressing his deep respect for the Armed forces, the Chief Minister praised their essential role in maintaining the security and stability of the region.

Wrapping up this address, Singh reiterated that the government would support and work alongside these forces to ensure peace and harmony across the state.