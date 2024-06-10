Manipur CM calls attack on his convoy ‘direct attack on people of the state’

Imphal, June 10: Following the attack on his Road Opening Party (ROP) team, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after visiting the injured at Shija Hospital, said that the attack on the chief minister means "a direct attack on the state'. While condemning the incident, the CM said that an appropriate decision would be taken.

“It was a direct attack on the chief minister, which means an attack on the people of the state. So, the state government will have to do something. We will have a discussion within the cabinet ministers and take a decision,” Singh told reporters.





Meanwhile, the chairman of Shija Hospital, Dr. Palin, said the situation of the injured persons is stable, even though they complained about breathing problems. The blood pressure and pulse rate are normal.

It may be mentioned that earlier today, the team of CM Singh was attacked by militants near Kotland in Kangpokpi district. According to sources, CM N. Biren Singh was scheduled to visit the violence-hit Jiribam district, for which an advance team was sent before the chief minister set out.