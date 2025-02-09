Manipur CM Biren Singh resigns after talks with top BJP leaders in Delhi

Imphal, Feb 9: As the Opposition Congress party prepares to introduce a No Confidence Motion against him in the upcoming Assembly session starting tomorrow, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stepped down.

The Chief Minister along with Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra and some MLAs met the Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and tendered his resignation in Imphal on Sunday.

"I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri...," read his resignation.

This development follows Singh's second visit to Delhi on Sunday, where he met with top BJP leaders.









A copy of the resignation letter.





The Chief Minister reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss the growing political crisis in the state.

This marks Singh’s second visit to the national capital in just four days, with his previous trip on February 5 following reports of rising internal dissent within his own party over his leadership.

There is speculation that Singh's visit to Delhi is part of efforts to drum up support amid an increasingly unstable political environment, with the recent withdrawal of the National People's Party (NPP) further straining the Chief Minister's position.

Singh's visit comes a day after he met with 21 BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs at his official residence on Saturday, in a bid to solidify his support base. The BJP's internal unrest, however, continues to be a concern.

Congress Working President K Devabrata Singh had earlier said that several BJP MLAs have begun to revolt against Singh’s leadership, adding fuel to the political fire.

“This is not a rumour; it is exactly what is happening. Amit Shah is trying to convince the revolting BJP MLAs and ministers to remain calm in the upcoming Assembly session so the BJP government can survive,” he exclusively told The Assam Tribune on February 5.

Devabrata, however, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the Opposition’s ability to topple the government but stressed on the psychological impact of such a motion.

“Whether we have the numbers to bring down the government or not is another question. However, psychologically and strategically, it is our duty to challenge the authority of the government,” he stated.

The growing dissent within the BJP has led to media speculation, with names like Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Assembly Speaker T. Satyabrata Singh emerging as potential challengers to N Biren Singh's leadership.