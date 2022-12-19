Manipur CM attends closing function of orange festival, inaugurates slew of projects

Imphal, Dec 19: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated a slew of developmental projects in Tamenglong district, while attending the closing function of the 17th State Level Tamenglong Orange festival at Apollo Ground in Tamenglong district headquarters. The festival began on December 17 and was held at different venues in the district.



The projects are Development and Promotion of Eco-tourism Centres at Zeilad Lake and Tharon Cave in Tamenglong District under Hill Area Development Program (HADP), establishment of Cold Storage Chain at Tamenglong under HADP, construction of Water Supply Scheme at Tamah, Tamei under HADP and Indoor Stadium cum Multipurpose Hall at Tamenglong District Headquarters.

Speaking as the chief guest of the closing function, chief minister N Biren Singh elaborated on the reason behind organising of the festival and increasing prize money for orange growers' competition.













The state government wants to make Tamenglong an Orange producing district because the orange variety grown in the district is suitable with the soil of the district, he said, highlighting the unique taste of the orange.

The increased prize money will encourage locals to take up orange farming and make themselves economically viable and self-reliant, which will eventually improve the local economy, he added.

Biren also spoke on the need for tissue culture for the Tamenglong Oranges to ensure that the local orange doesn't get mixed with other varieties and that it doesn't lose its taste or uniqueness.

Highlighting that the state has started exporting products like black rice, pineapple among other items, he said oranges can also be exported if we have surplus production.

The cold storages inaugurated today will help farmers in storing their products, the chief minister said, assuring that the government is always there for the people.

Biren also stressed that Tamenglong is moving towards development, citing various developmental projects like eco-tourism centers at Thanlon Caves, Zeilad Lake, among others.

In today's modern world, tourism is the best option for places like Manipur and Tamenglong to improve the economy, he continued deliberating on the need to develop and promote the tourist spots in the state.

Reiterating his earlier assurance to the people of the district, the chief minister said the government is making Tamenglong, one of the most developed districts of the state and further highlighted development works undertaken, including the construction of a water supply, ongoing work for Amusement Park near Barak River.

He said, "we have also proposed the centre for development of a tourist centre at Bunning."

The chief minister also appealed to the people against creating disturbances to developmental projects.

Stressing on the importance of communication, the chief minister spoke on the works taken up on the Khongsang road to Tamenglong, Imphal-Kangchup-Tamenglong road and construction of another helipad at Tamenglong.

Stating that the government had lost at least two and a half years in the last term to the Covid pandemic and another 5-6 months to the rains in the present term, the chief minister said that the government had just around three years of working season. He continued that with the support and cooperation of the public, the government is able to bring development to the state.

Biren also encouraged the youth to take up Thang-ta stating that it teaches discipline and will keep them healthy.

The chief minister along with the other dignitaries also inspected the stalls opened at the festival venue.