Manipur CM assures restoration of internet amid ethnic tensions

Guwahati, Oct 19: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has given an assurance that mobile internet services will soon be reinstated, within the next “four to five days.”

The announcement came during his address to the public at the mini secretariat located in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

Singh explained the government's decision to impose a temporary ban on mobile internet services, citing the need to maintain peace and prevent misuse by certain elements who sought to exploit the situation and incite trouble. He emphasized, "I want to assure you that services will be fully restored within the next four to five days."

The state of Manipur has recently witnessed ethnic tensions, particularly between the Meitei community, who primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal group from the surrounding hills.

The conflict escalated following a directive from a Manipur High Court judge on April 20, 2023, urging the state government to consider the Meitei community's request for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. This move triggered concerns among the Kukis, who feared that ST status would permit the Meiteis to purchase land in the hilly areas where such transactions are typically restricted.

In opposition to the Meitei's demand for ST status, the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organized a massive "Tribal Solidarity March" on May 3, 2023. The protest witnessed participation from tens of thousands of demonstrators across all hill districts of Manipur.

However, tensions flared during the return of rallyists from the Torbung–Kangvai area, as they encountered a "counter-blockade" initiated by Meitei groups. This led to incidents of stone-throwing, arson, and damage to vehicles and properties. Notably, the village of Kangvai in the Bishnupur district was extensively affected by arson.

As of May 14, the government reported a grim tally of casualties and property damage resulting from the unrest, including 73 fatalities, 243 injuries, 1,809 homes destroyed, the evacuation of 46,145 people, sheltering 26,358 individuals in 178 relief camps, the assisted evacuation of 3,124 people, and the registration of 385 criminal cases by the authorities.