Manipur CM appeals against poppy plantation, illegal drug business

Imphal, March 18: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday made a strong appeal to all those involved in poppy plantation and illegal drug business to shun all such activities considering the destructive effects of these acts on the society. He further warned of stronger actions against anyone found involved in these illegal actions.

The chief minister made the appeal during a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday late evening.

Further stating that the government take these illegal actions as a great challenge for the government, he further urged anyone against encouraging such illegal activities even on social media.

Chief minister Biren Singh stressed that the government will not make any compromise at any cost in the War On Drugs campaign.

Stating that today two individuals were arrested along with 20.27 kg of poppy seeds and four Kenbo bikes (Myanmar made) without registration numbers and two single barrel guns from Old Boljang Village, under Lhungtin Sub Division, the chief minister questioned the motive and intention of certain individuals continuing with such illegal acts despite the appeals from the government and the support from the general public to the War on Drugs.

The two arrested have been identified as Ngamginsei Singson (20) S/o Mangseih Singson of Theljang Village and Lelen Khongsai (32) s/o(L) Pabul Khongsai of Tuibong Bazar A/P both staying at Old Boljang Village.

Citing the seizure of the Myanmar made bikes, the chief minister further raised doubt on whether Myanmar nationals were involved in these illegal activities.

The chief minister said on receiving reliable information about poppy plantation around Old Boljang Village, a joint team of Police, NAB, MR/IRB and Forest Department went to the village on March 16 and carried out destruction of poppy cultivation of about 10 acres in the hill ranges adjacent to the village. The team however found no one in the village on the day, he added.

Continuing that a case has been registered at the Saikul Police Station, the chief minister further urged the public to continue supporting the War on Drugs campaign.

The War on Drugs campaign is moving in the right direction with the support of the people, CSOs, Village Chiefs, MLAs, Ministers among others, CM Biren Singh said and further appreciated the Manipur Police and Forest department for their active involvement in the campaign.