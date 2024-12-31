Manipur CM apologises for violence, appeals for peace & forgiveness in 2025

Imphal, Dec 31: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed deep regret for the violence that has engulfed the state since May 3, 2023, and called on all sections of the population to “forgive and forget” the past as the state looks towards peace and harmony in the New Year.

"I want to say sorry to the people of the state for the events that have unfolded since May 2023. Many have lost loved ones, and many have been forced to leave their homes. I deeply regret this and offer my sincerest apologies. However, given the progress we've seen in recent months, I am hopeful that the New Year will bring a return to normalcy and peace in the state," Singh said in a press conference at his residence on Tuesday.

Singh highlighted the steps taken by the state government to restore peace, including the resettlement of 2,058 displaced families in their original homes across various districts, such as Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

“Under various schemes, the Manipur government is prioritising assistance to displaced people affected by the ongoing violence,” he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all communities in the state to work together to rebuild Manipur to the state it was before the violence erupted in May 2023.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the state government has strengthened security along the national highways. Singh confirmed the deployment of 17 and 18 additional companies of security personnel along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam), respectively. The increased security includes forces from the Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, and State Police.

The deployment of central forces has led to a reduction in incidents of firing in peripheral areas, particularly those along vulnerable border zones between hill and valley districts, he said. “Peace is being restored in Manipur, and the only solution lies in discussion and dialogue, which the central government has already initiated,” Singh added.

Regarding the issue of arms looted during the unrest, Singh provided an update, stating that over 3,000 of the approximately 6,000 weapons, ammunition, and explosives looted from state armouries have been recovered. Additionally, 625 individuals have been arrested, and more than 12,000 FIRs have been registered.

In a bid to further strengthen law enforcement, the state government has procured 40 bulletproof vehicles, including 10 Mine-Protected Vehicles, along with Mini Machine Guns (MMGs), sniper rifles, and other essential security equipment.

Singh also addressed the issue of illegal immigration, announcing that from January 15, 2025, Aadhaar-linked birth registration will be introduced, with the first phase implemented in three districts.

“Manipur has been grappling with the issue of population influx, both internally and externally. The government continues its efforts to identify illegal migrants entering the state without the required Inner Line Permit,” he said.

He added that updates to the birth registration will be required every five years, following the discovery of a 420% population increase in the electoral rolls of some districts.