Manipur CM announces ex-gratia for Kakching victims

Imphal, Dec 17: Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the family members of the two persons who were killed in a shooting incident in Kakching district on Saturday evening.

Singh also said that the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if required to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.

The incident happened near Panchayat Ghar Keirak in Kakching district at around 5.15 pm on Saturday. The two persons were identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar and they were residing in the district.

Condemning the incident on X, Biren Singh, wrote, "This act of terrorism is a direct as- sault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families."



