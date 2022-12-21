Manipur CM announces ex-gratia for victims of Leimatak accident; bans school excursions till January 10

Imphal, Dec 21: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh expressed his deep condolence over the demise of seven persons, including five students, a warden and a teacher, at an unfortunate road accident that occurred near Leimatak, between Bishnupur and Khoupum.

The chief minister was briefing the media persons at CM's Secretariat regarding the unfortunate incident on Wednesday evening.

CM Biren Singh continued that the bus, which met with an accident, was carrying 47 persons, including students and staff of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok Top Chingtha in Imphal East for an annual study tour to Khoupum.

He informed that the state government after discussion amongst Cabinet Ministers had taken a decision to provide ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased persons. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the seriously injured and those with minor injury respectively, he added. The chief minister continued that the state government had also taken the decision to bear the expenses of treatment of the injured persons admitted at different hospitals.

Appreciating the swift response of villagers near the incident site to rescue the victims, the chief minister stated the government had been able to initiate rescue action timely as the villagers had uploaded about the incident on social media in no time. He also informed that the injured persons were brought to the Bishnupur District hospital at first, after which they were brought to hospitals at Imphal, including Raj Medicity, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Advanced Hospital.

To avoid such incidents in future, Singh cautioned the public to take utmost care while driving along hill areas, as the visibility becomes lower during the winter season due to foggy weather. Appealing the schools to avoid study tour or excursion during winter season specially on December and January, he informed that the Education Department has today issued an order directing all the Principals, Headmasters, Headmistresses of all Government, Government Aided, Private Unaided Schools in the State not to organise school excursions till 10th January, 2023 to avoid any untoward incidents.

The chief minister also urged all the drivers of passenger vehicles plying in the state not to drive beyond the speed limit, adding that passenger vehicles could be seen driving at high speed to get passengers.

Stressing the need to provide awareness on rules on driving passenger vehicles to avoid any untoward incident, he informed that the Transport Department will organise a conference of all drivers of the state, to make them aware about dos and don'ts of driving.

The chief minister expressed his deepest condolences and shared grief with the bereaved family and further appealed to the public to follow traffic rules while driving, to avoid road accidents.