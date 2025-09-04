Manipur celebrates 247th Heikru Hidongba festival with rituals & traditional boat race

Imphal, September 4: The 247th edition of the historic Heikru Hidongba festival was celebrated with grandeur and devotion at the Bijoy Govinda moat in Sagolband, Imphal West district. Organised by the Bijoy Govinda Sevayet Committee, the annual event falls on the 11th day of Langban, the sixth month of the Manipuri lunar calendar, usually in September. The festival is observed to invoke prosperity, peace, and well-being to the community.

Thousands of devotees and spectators thronged the venue witness the highlight of the festival—the traditional boat race. Colourful boats, devotional chants, and cultural performances filled the air, creating a vibrant atmosphere steeped in spirituality and excitement.

First celebrated in 1779 during the reign of King Bheigyachandra is more than a cultural spectacle – it is a sacred observance where rituals are performed to seek divine blessings for good fortune, agricultural abundance, and the protection of Manipur.

As part of the rituals, special garlands are prepared, one made of 108 gooseberries (Heikru) and another of 108 rice grains, each grain carefully hand-picked from its husk. These offerings symbolise purity, prosperity and collective well-being.

The boat race itself carried deep spiritual symbolism. Traditionally, a twin boat is sanctified in the presence of the deity, accompanied by Sankirtana (devotional music), prayers, and aarti. Prayers are recited not only for the participating rowers but also for the welfare of the community.

Winners of the race were honoured with the Governor’s Trophy, certificates, and cash awards, adding a competitive spirit to the religious festivities.

The Heikru Hidongba festival continues to be one of Manipur’s most cherished cultural traditions, blending faith, community bonding, and celebration. Over two centuries since its inception, it stands as a testament to the resilience, and cultural pride of its people.