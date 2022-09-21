Manipur cabinet decides to partially lift prohibition on liquor

Imphal, Sep 21: Manipur Cabinet has decided to partially lift prohibition and resolved to regulate local liquor as consumption of unregulated liquor has become a major health issue consisting of liver and kidney diseases in the northeastern state.

The state cabinet meeting at the CM's secretariat in Imphal on Tuesday was chaired by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Informing in a tweet on Tuesday, Biren Singh wrote,"Chaired a cabinet meeting to deliberate on various crucial matters of the state."

Meanwhile, informing that many people are suffering from liver and kidney diseases after consuming unregulated liquor in the state, Manipur Tribal affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip said the government took up the initiative not only to generate revenue but mainly to prevent health issues.

He said the government is expecting a revenue of Rs 600 crore

The local liquor at Sekmai and Andro in the State will be checked and regulated in consultation with experts from Ireland and Scotland, he added.

Manipur was declared as a dry state in 1991 after enacting Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991, following demand by the general public, particularly the womenfolk. With the enactment of the Act, Manipur officially became a dry state, with an exemption granted to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities to brew liquor for traditional purposes.The state excise department was given the task to regulate and implement the prohibition.

However despite the crackdowns by the law enforcing agencies and the civil society groups, local liquor as well as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) is readily available in the black market.

Other than locally brewed alcohol, which is easily available, IMFL was sourced from various places, including canteens of Security forces. Even the foreign-made liquor is smuggled into the state from bordering states and from the neighbouring country.