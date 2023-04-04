84 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur: Bus accident in Ukhrul, 13 students injured

By The Assam Tribune
Manipur: Bus accident in Ukhrul, 13 students injured
Representational Image | PTI Image 

Guwahati, April 4: As many as 13 students were injured after a tragic bus accident took place in Manipur on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ukhrul when the bus, while carrying the students of Pettigrew College at Khararphung, Ukhrul, lost control due to failure of brakes.

All the students involved in the accident were shifted to Leishiphung Christian Hospital for further treatment.

