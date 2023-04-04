Manipur: Bus accident in Ukhrul, 13 students injured

Guwahati, April 4: As many as 13 students were injured after a tragic bus accident took place in Manipur on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Ukhrul when the bus, while carrying the students of Pettigrew College at Khararphung, Ukhrul, lost control due to failure of brakes.
All the students involved in the accident were shifted to Leishiphung Christian Hospital for further treatment.
