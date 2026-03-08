Manipur Budget to earmark Rs 350 crore for 3.5 lakh conflict-hit women

Imphal, Mar 8: With the aim of rehabilitating women affected by the ethnic conflict, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced that the state government will make a budgetary provision of Rs 350 crore to support around 3.5 lakh women across the state.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark International Women’s Day by the Social Welfare Department at the City Convention Centre, the Chief Minister said the funds, granted by the Centre, would be included in the upcoming state Budget which is schedule to take place on March 9.

Singh said that the initiative aims to provide financial support to the women, particularly in view of the hardships many have faced during the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

“Women in Manipur have endured immense challenges since the outbreak of violence, and many families have faced severe financial strain,” the Chief Minister noted.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said women have played an indispensable role in shaping the social, political and economic fabric of the state.

He noted that the women honoured during the programme represent only a fraction of the many across Manipur whose courage, wisdom and perseverance have guided society through difficult times.

“The government is committed to promoting gender equality and advancing women’s empowerment through progressive policies, targeted programmes and enabling legislative measures,” Goel said.

He also highlighted the shift from women’s development to women-led development, stressing the need for collective efforts from government institutions, civil society organisations and communities to ensure equal opportunities for women.

During the programme, Olympian weightlifter Ngangom Kunjarani Devi and noted folk singer Mangka Mayanglambam were felicitated for their contributions and achievements.

The event was attended by officials of the Social Welfare Department, representatives of women’s organisations and members of the public.