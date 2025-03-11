Manipur Budget 2025-26: Rs 157 Cr allocated for relief & rehabilitation of IDPs

Imphal, March 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, tabled the Manipur Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, proposing a total expenditure of ₹35,103.90 crore, marking an increase from ₹32,656.81 crore in the current financial year.

The budget was presented amid President’s Rule in the state following former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9.

The estimated receipts for the upcoming financial year have been pegged at ₹35,368.19 crore, slightly up from ₹32,471.90 crore in 2024-25.

Seeking parliamentary approval, Sitharaman also proposed a “Vote on Account” to meet government expenditure for the first six months of the financial year.

With the ethnic strife in Manipur continuing for 22 months, the Centre has earmarked ₹157 crore towards relief and rehabilitation of internally displaced people (IDPs) in the state. This includes:

₹15 crore for temporary shelter facilities for the displaced.

₹35 crore for housing support for affected families.

₹100 crore for relief operations.

₹7 crore for compensation to those affected by the conflict.

Security remains a significant concern for the state, with Sitharaman announcing a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,866 crore towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas.

Additionally, the capital outlay for the year has been increased by 19% to Rs 7,773 crore, reflecting a push for infrastructure development.

The budget also includes over Rs 2,000 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and a social sector outlay of Rs 9,520 crore, aiming to address critical issues in healthcare, education, and social welfare.

Despite the financial provisions, peace remains elusive in the state. On March 8, clashes erupted in Kangpokpi district, leaving one dead and 25 others, including women, injured as security forces attempted to disperse demonstrators protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s free movement directive.

Amidst the turmoil, security forces have intensified search operations, leading to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The Manipur budget, tabled under President’s Rule, now awaits parliamentary approval, as the state grapples with prolonged ethnic strife, ongoing displacement, and a critical demand for peace and rehabilitation.