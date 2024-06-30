Manipur bridge collapses: One missing, three rescued

Imphal, June 30: A newly constructed bridge over the Imphal River collapsed on Sunday morning. The iron bailey bridge, connecting Imphal West and Thoubal district, collapsed when a truck carrying firewood was passing through it, immediately immersing four people travelling in the truck.

Although three people were rescued, the truck driver is still missing, and search operations are underway to locate him. The incident happened around 6 a.m. The important bridge connects Mutum Phibou locality in Imphal West with an area in Thoubal district.

The truck driver has been identified as Dolaiphabam Borajao, around 53 years old, from Mayang Imphal Yangbi. The owner of the truck is identified as Sapam Ibomcha Singh.

Minister Khemchand Singh and local MLA Loken Singh rushed to the location. Khemchand Singh asked the concerned authorities to submit a report within three days. He further assured the people of the locality that the bridge will be reconstructed as soon as possible.