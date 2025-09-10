Manipur braces for PM's visit with combing ops, preventive detentions & heavy security

Imphal, Sept 10: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur on September 13, security has been intensified across the state, including combing operations in sensitive areas, preventive detentions, drone surveillance, and multi-agency coordination.

The Prime Minister is expected to land inside the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, marking his first visit to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

While the government has made no formal announcement, hectic preparations have been underway in Imphal over the past few days, with security deployments strengthened in both Imphal and Churachandpur, where Modi is expected to address two rallies.

Security measures have been tightened around Kangla Fort’s western and southern gates. According to police sources, an advance security team has already reached Imphal and conducted inspections at the venue.

Tourists are still being allowed inside Kangla, but access to the southern side, where the VVIP event will be held, has been restricted. Similar arrangements are in place at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

In addition to security preparations, district administrations have been instructed to make arrangements for live webcasting of the visit.

In Tamenglong, Deputy Commissioner Dr. L. Angahim Dangshawa has directed Common Service Centres, hospitals, zonal education offices, and SDO offices to prepare for public screenings at Rani Market and other designated locations.

A dry run of the webcast arrangements will be conducted on September 10, with officials asked to ensure the availability of projectors, screens, computers, and stable internet connections.

The webcast link for both the trial and the main event will be coordinated by the IT Department in consultation with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur.

Following his Manipur visit, Modi is scheduled to travel to Guwahati to attend a public event marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with five Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur—Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L. Haokip, L.M. Khaute, and Paolienlal Haokip—along with BJP’s Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip.

The discussions, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, focused on preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.