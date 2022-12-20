Manipur: Bomb found in Imphal East defused safely

Imphal, Dec 20: Manipur police bomb squad has been successfully defused the powerful RC IED placed by unknown miscreants in Imphal East's Telipati area on Tuesday morning.

As per sources report, the bomb was recovered in unattended black polythene bag at around 6 am in the morning by the residence at the gate of one grocery godown owned by Ramnath Sahu, a resident of Telipati.



Soon after the information, a bomb detection and disposal squad of Manipur police rushed to the spot and the road was closed for traffic movement for around three hours.

At around 9:55 AM, the team safely diffused the remote controlled bomb weighing around 5kg and averted the tragedy by using signal jammer vehicle, it added

