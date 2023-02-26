Manipur bodybuilding team selected for Federation Cup 2023

Imphal, Feb 26: A seven member Manipur bodybuilding team including five bodybuilders were selected to represent the north-eastern state in the upcoming 12th Federation Cup 2023, senior men’s and women’s bodybuilding and men’s and women’s physique sports championship to be held at Nainital Uttarakhand from April 14 to 15 this year, officials of All Manipur Body Building Association (AMBBA) said.

The trial selection for making the Manipur bodybuilding team was conducted by AMBBA on Saturday, they said.

The selected bodybuilders include L Sobhaschandra Singh (85kg) of Manipur police sports club (Men’s bodybuilding) Leishangthem Sarita (Open category) of Royal Fitness Academy Thoubal in women’s bodybuilding, Engudam Kavita Chanu (Open category) of Friends Fitness Gym,Tera in women’s bodybuilding, Matonthei Raleng and Mayoshin Khapai Tanao Shimrah both from Royal Gym Ukhrul (Open category) in Women’s sports model physique competitions.

The two officials of AMBBA to accompany the state bodybuilders for the competitions are Y Nirbir Singh (Manager cum coach) and W Jamuna Devi (Assistant coach), according to a press release of AMBBA.