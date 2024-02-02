Manipur: Body of teenager missing since May 2023 recovered

Guwahati, Feb 2: After almost eight months, the highly decomposed body of a teenager who had been missing since the beginning of the ethnic clash in Manipur in May 2023 was recovered in Chandel district on Wednesday.

According to sources, security personnel recovered the body from Sokom village and sent it to the JNIMS mortuary at Porompat in Imphal East district. The deceased has been identified as Ng Nevy (17) of Sugnu Awang Mandop Leikai.



Notably, a video showing a man being killed went viral on social media, prompting the search operation. The body was found during the three-hour search.



It has come to light that the family members filed a missing person report at Sugnu Police Station on May 31, 2023.

