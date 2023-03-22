Manipur: Blast rocks Ukhrul district, no casualties reported

Imphal, March 22: A suspected IED bomb planted by miscreants reportedly exploded in Ukhrul district, Manipur on Tuesday evening.

As per the information available by Ukhrul police, the incident occurred at mini secretariat located at Hamleikhong, Hungpung at around 4:35 pm. However, no casualty or injuries as well as property damaged were reported from the incident, said a police.

People who were around the area heard a loud sound when the blast took place at the mini secretariat’s northern side in the district headquarters.

Ukhrul police rushed to the site on receiving the incident information and further investigation is underway.

Police suspected that the incident targeted human casualty and caused fear psychosis among the public.

So far, no individuals or organisation has come forward and claimed responsibility for the incident.

According to police report, a sou moto case has been registered at Ukhrul Police Station.

Earlier, on the day, a team of police also safely diffused a bomb found near PHED in the town.

Meanwhile, Hungpung Village Authority has strongly condemned the cowardly action of planting bomb at PHED, Phungreitang and detonation of bomb at mini secretariat.

“Such nasty act of the perpetrators cannot derail the integrity among the communities,” it stated.

The village authority further urged the concerned authority to probe with utmost severity and give a befitting punishment to avoid such incidents in the future.

