Manipur BJP leader shot dead, one arrested

Imphal, Jan 24: Manipur police have arrested one person involved in the killings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday morning.



According to police sources, the incident took place at between 10:20 am to 11:30 am when two unknown persons came with XUV 300 white in colour and shot at the Manipur BJP convenor of Ex-servicemen cell Rameshwor near his home at Kshetri Leikai area.

Rameshwor, who received bullets in his chests was brought to hospital in a critical condition in Imphal, however, he succumbed to his injuries at around 1 pm, it said.

Police have arrested one person, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, along with the vehicle.

We are tracing to nab the other accused person involved in the incident, said the police.

The arrested person have been identified as Naorem Rickypointing alias Amu, 20, son of Naorem Kesho Singh of Keinou Thongthal Maning Leikai, Nambol sub-division of Bishnupur district.

Police have also recovered one empty case of .32 pistol from the spot.

“Anguished to lead about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ed-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned the inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly,” writes BJP Manipur.