Manipur: Bimol Akoijam & AK Arthur recommended as INC candidates

Imphal, Mar 23: PCC President in Manipur, K Meghachandra on Friday said all ten political parties that comprised INDIA Bloc had a meeting in which they unanimously decided to support INC candidates for both Inner and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Meghachandra said the newly formed pre-poll alliance will be called INDIA Bloc Manipur and the bloc decided to support the selected candidate of INC.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee on its part had already recommended the name of Dr Bimol Akoijam for Inner Manipur constituency while for outer Manipur constituency, Alfred Kangam Arthur will represent the bloc.

The meeting of ten political parties was held at Congress Bhawan at around 2 PM and attended by the representatives of all ten political parties.

Beside the main opposition Congress, the parties that decided to come together for pre poll alliance includes JD(U), Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT).