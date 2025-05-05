Manipur audio leak case: SC reviews forensic report, directs state to probe further

Imphal, May 5: The Supreme Court, on Monday, stated that there is no need to protect any individuals involved in the wrongdoings related to the communal violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar made the remark while hearing the case concerning audio recordings allegedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh.

The comments followed Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta's questioning of the credibility of the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which had called for a probe into the audio recordings. "This is some rookie organisation," SG Mehta remarked.

"We are not concerned. Let us ignore the petitioner, but if there is something wrong done, there is no need to protect that wrong," the Court responded.

The Court had previously sought a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on the authenticity of the audio recordings.

On Monday, the same report was submitted and reviewed by the Court. After examining the report, the Court remarked, "You (State) have to speak to your officers about it."

Meanwhile, SG Mehta clarified that the investigation is still ongoing. He also noted that, at present, peace is prevailing in the state, which is under President's Rule. "We need a month to probe. This plea can even be taken up by the High Court," he submitted.

However, after reviewing the contents of the sealed-cover report, the Court directed Mehta to seek fresh instructions after consulting the officers involved.

“SG to take fresh instructions on filing a new FSL report after re-examination; let it be re-listed in the week commencing July 21,” the Court ordered.