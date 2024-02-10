Manipur Assembly session to start from Feb 28, Kuki MLA may skip

Imphal, Feb 10: The State Cabinet has decided to start the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly from February 28, 2024.

However, the attendance of Kuki MLAs and ministers is still not sure. There are ten Kuki MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly and two of them are cabinet ministers.



Since the breakout of ethnic violence in May last year, the two communities, Meiteis and Kukis, are living separately in their own areas as intermittent violence keeps happening every now and then.



It may be mentioned that since May last year, the Assembly session has been held only once, and no Kuki MLA attended the session.



During a press conference that was held at the residence of Minister Dr. S. Ranjan Singh, he said that the Governor’s address will be given and discussed at this session since it is the first sitting of the year 2024.



Ranjan informed that the Cabinet also passed the Manipur State Commission for Women’s Rule 2024.



He said, recognising harsh conditions for the monthly compensatory allowance of Rs. 5000 (five thousand) will be given to the Manipur commandos and Rs. 3000 (three thousand) will be given to those who are serving in the difficult and vulnerable areas of the state.



He also said that, recognising the role of the VDFs (village defence forces) in the state, the Cabinet has agreed to extend the engagement for one more year of service, i.e., from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.



Regarding the death of SDPO in Moreh, the Minister further mentioned that the state cabinet has approved appointing his son to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector and liberalised pension from the Home Department of the deceased.



Moreover, the minister stated that after thorough scrutiny by the Agriculture & Home Department, the State Cabinet has approved sanctioning Rs. 18.91 crores for 3483 verified affected farmers due to the ongoing crisis in the state.

