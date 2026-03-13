Manipur Assembly passes Rs 8,208.80 Cr in 12 demands for grants for 2026–27

Imphal, March 13: The Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved 12 Demands for Grants amounting to Rs 8,208.80 crore for several key departments during the fourth day of the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur State Assembly for the financial year 2026–27.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh tabled the demands for discussion and voting in the Assembly.

The approved grants cover major departments including Finance, Education, Co-operation, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary including Dairy Farming, Election, Minor Irrigation, Panchayat, Sericulture, Water Resources, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, and Relief and Disaster Management.

Among the allocations, the Finance Department received the largest share with Rs 3,532.11 crore, followed by the Education Department with Rs 3,077.43 crore.

Other allocations include Rs 371.78 crore for the Water Resources Department, Rs 346.51 crore for Relief and Disaster Management, Rs 257.39 crore for Agriculture, and Rs 134.83 crore for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary including Dairy Farming.

The Assembly also approved Rs 132.53 crore for Panchayat, Rs 108.95 crore for Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Rs 108.91 crore for Minor Irrigation, Rs 82.22 crore for the Election Department, Rs 29.64 crore for Co-operation and Rs 26.46 crore for Sericulture.

During the session, the Chief Minister responded to starred and supplementary questions raised by MLA Surjakumar Okram, addressing concerns regarding medical assistance for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the rising number of suicide cases reported among inmates in relief camps.

Singh assured the House that the government would thoroughly examine these issues and place detailed findings before the Assembly before the conclusion of the ongoing session.

Clarifying the state government’s borrowing status, the Chief Minister informed the House that Manipur has not taken loans beyond permissible limits.

He stated that all borrowings have been made strictly in accordance with government guidelines and maintained that the state’s economic position remains stable, with the interest ratio currently around six percent.

Highlighting improvements in key fiscal indicators, Singh noted that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio has significantly declined over the years.

According to him, the ratio stood at around 70 percent in 2005–06 but dropped to 41 percent in 2024–25 and is estimated to further decline to about 40 percent in 2025–26, indicating steady improvement in the state’s financial health.

The Assembly session also saw cut motions moved by MLAs K. Meghachandra Singh and Th. Lokeshwar Singh on several demands. Responding to the concerns raised during the discussion, the Chief Minister reiterated that agriculture remains one of the major revenue sources for the state.

He also announced that the government would initiate departmental inquiries into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) as well as lapses in the PM-KISAN scheme.

On the issue of compensation for farmers affected by violence in the state, Singh informed the House that 5,808 affected farmers had been identified during the financial year 2024–25, and a total amount of Rs 34.13 crore had been disbursed as assistance. However, he added that a fresh list identifying 10,286 farmers as affected had recently been received, which he described as unfortunate. The government will verify the new list before taking further action, he said.

Following the discussions and responses from the Chief Minister, all the cut motions moved by the opposition members were unanimously withdrawn. Subsequently, the Assembly passed all the demands for grants.

The House was later adjourned until 11 a.m. the next day for the next sitting of the ongoing Assembly session.