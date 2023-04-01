84 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur: Assam Rifles seize gold biscuits worth Rs. 1 crore

By The Assam Tribune
Manipur: Assam Rifles seize gold biscuits worth Rs. 1 crore
Guwahati, April 1: Assam Rifles troopers in Manipur recovered an extensive amount of gold biscuits at the Permanent Vehicle Check Post in Khudengthabi.

The Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles seized 10 suspected gold biscuits from a commuter who was travelling from Moreh to Imphal in a two-wheeler.

Around 1,660 grams of gold were recovered from the individual which were worth Rs. 1.01 crore, that were found inside the commuters shoe.

Notably, the arrested individual along with the gold biscuits were handed over to customs department and further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


