Assam Rifles Jawan kills self after injuring six colleagues at Indo -Myanmar border

Imphal, Jan 24: In an unfortunate incident, an Assam Rifles Jawan open fired upon his colleagues, injuring six of them and later on he shot himself dead on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per sources, all six injured persons have now been shifted to the military hospital at Leimakhong.

The incident took place in the southern part of Manipur, close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to a statement from IGAR South, this unfortunate incident is not related to the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur and the injured personnel are not from Manipur either.

The jawan who was on leave returned on January 20th, and the cause of the incident has been described as "personnel psychological issues."

The PRO of IGAR also added that among the six injured, the condition of one jawan is said to be serious, but he is out of danger.

Taking a serious note about the incident, a Brigadier-level internal inquiry has been set up to further investigate the matter, as informed by PRO IGAR South.