Manipur: Assam labourer shot dead by a man for ‘self defence’ in Imphal

Imphal, March 25: In a tragic incident, a labourer from Assam has been reportedly shot dead by a man in self defence when he tried to harm a family in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Friday morning.

According to sources report, another person also injured with a bullet in the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8 am in the Changangei Uchekon area under Lamphel Police Station when a stranger entered a private residence of one Laishram Yening Peeba, 44, son of Laishram Thoiba without a valid reason.

On the advise of the family, the trespasser moved out from the residence, however, he came back with an axe which was lying at the courtyard and attacked the family. In retaliation and to protect the family, Peeba gun down the man with his licensed double-barrel gun.

Soon after the incident, police and forensic science experts rushed to the spot and investigated the incident. As per the ILP pass found from the body, the deceased was identified as Govind Bashmatry, son of Budang Basumatry from Assam. He was employed at a construction site at Kangchup road under ABCI Infrastructure Private Limited.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been brought to RIMS mortuary for post mortem and an FIR case has been registered under the Lamphel Police Station.