Manipur: Arms distributed to forest personnel in Imphal

Manipur,March 8: In a move to have a better enforcement of forest laws, newly procured arms were distributed to Manipur’s forest personnel during a simple function here, officials said.

Manipur’s Forest, Environment and climate change Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and head of forest force Dr AK Joshi,Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Soreiphy Vashum, Divisional Forest Officers(DFO),Deputy Conservator of forest,parks and sanctuary were present during the function held at the forest headquarters in Imphal on Tuesday.

Confirming this and sharing the photographs of the event in a tweet, Forest minister Th Biswajit Singh wrote, “Distributed arms to diff. division DFOs,field staff of Forest Deptt. in presence of PCCF,Chief Wildlife Warden,Dr. A. K. Joshi, Add. PCCF & senior officers of Dept. Such steps will go a long way in dealing with issues like illegal timber transit, illegal mining & hunting etc.”

Noatbly, 49 Forest Guards & Foresters have been trained in arms handling & operation at Manipur Police Training College, Pangei in the outskirts of Imphal.

Manipur forest department have procured 40 Pump Action Rifles and 60 numbers of Double Barrel guns to better equip field staff for management of forests.

In another tweet, Minister Biswajit added,“Forest Divisions are key instruments of enforcement of forest,Illegal hunting & wildlife laws and our double engine Govt under Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's & HCM @NBirenSingh ji leadership is committed to strengthen protection measures of Forest Deptt & boost their morale.”

The government also started consolidation of all Reserve Forests and Protected Forests and addressing the issue of illegal encroachment on forest lands. Forest divisions are key instruments of enforcement of forest and wildlife laws and deal with the varied issues such as illegal timber transit,illegal mining and quarrying,illegal sawmills,hunting,etc,according to Forest officials.

On March 6, the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also chaired a review meeting on activities to be taken up by the Forest department - CM Green Manipur Mission, Green India Mission, Wildlife Habitat, State Plan Activities and Major Programs of Forest Departments in Imphal.