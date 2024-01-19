Manipur: Armed miscreants kill four civilians; curfew imposed in Bishnupur

Imphal, Jan 19: Fresh violence continues to erupt in Manipur as a few unidentified armed miscreants killed four civilians at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

Manipur Police confirmed the deaths of four civilians at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, around 42 kilometres away from Imphal City.



The deceased have been identified as Thiyam Somen Singh (50), Ningthoujam Nabadip Meitei (38), Oinam Bamoljao Singh (63) and his son Oinam Manitomba Singh (32)—all residents of Ward-4 in Ningthoukhong Kha-Khunou. Their bodies have been brought to the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).



On the other hand, the police further confirmed the recovery of another body. In a statement, the police said, “A dead body of an individual suspected to be killed in exchange of fire between armed miscreants on the intervening nights of January 17 and 18 was recovered from a bunker in the hills near Kangchup Chingkhong.”



In response to the prevailing law and order situation, the district administration in Bishnupur has imposed a curfew without relaxation in the entire district.



Meanwhile, demand for the removal of security advisor Kuldeep Singh is growing in the valley districts. Representatives of women protesters met Kuldeep himself on Thursday and demanded his resignation as the law and order situation is not improving. Kuldeep Singh, however, said he has no intention of resigning as he is doing his best and above all, it is for higher authorities to decide.

