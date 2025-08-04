Manipur approves new police station in Imphal, 12 SDPO posts across 9 districts

Imphal, Aug 4: Manipur government has approved the creation of a new police station in the state capital Imphal and 12 new Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) posts across nine districts of the state.

With an intent to bolster policing capabilities, the move is aimed at improving supervision of investigation and enhance overall law and order management in all districts for administrative conveniences, a statement from the Director General of Police (DGP) said.

"The Government of Manipur, in principle, has accorded approval to a significant proposal submitted by the Manipur Police Department for the establishment of a new Secretariat Police Station at Mantripukhri and creation of twelve new Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) posts in various districts across the state" it said.

The proposed Secretariat Police Station will provide essential policing services to not only the new Secretariat complex and Police Headquarters but also to several other critical institutions in the vicinity such as the Manipur High Court, IIIT and the Forest Office Complex.

"In view of the administrative complexity and increased security demands in the area, the government has also approved the creation of a dedicated SDPO, New Capital Complex, under the jurisdiction of Imphal East District. This officer will be responsible for supervising the proposed Secretariat Police Station and the existing Heingang Police Station, thereby ensuring coordinated command, effective case monitoring, and timely response to emerging law and order situations" it said.

The approved new SDPO posts are SDPO/Kangpokpi, SDPO/Sapermeina, and SDPO/New Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district, SDPO/Tengnoupal in Tengnoupal district, SDPO/Kasom Khullen and SDPO/Kamjong in Kamjong district, SDPO/Parbung in Pherzawl district, SDPO/Noney in Noney district, SDPO New Capitol Complex in Imphal East district, SDPO/Chakpikarong in Chandel district, SDPO/Singhat in Churachandpur district, SDPO/Tamei in Tamenglong district.

"To address the longstanding shortage of supervisory officers in several districts particularly the newly created ones such as Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Pherzawl, and Noney-the government has approved the creation of additional SDPO posts to improve the administrative and operational efficiency of district policing units,” the statement further read.

These posts have been carefully mapped to specific police stations or sub-divisions within the respective districts to ensure closer supervision of policing functions, improved public interface, and faster response to local issues.

The newly approved SDPO posts will be substituted from within the already sanctioned DSP/AC posts available in various units of the Police Department, it said adding the reallocation involves substitution of posts from units within the Manipur Police, ensuring no additional financial burden on the state exchequer.

“The revised supervisory structure will enable better command and control over police stations in remote and sensitive areas, strengthen investigative oversight and case follow-up, more responsive law and order management, improved border policing, especially in districts like Tengnoupal and Kamjong, and Efficient utilization of the existing sanctioned manpower, avoiding creation of additional financial liabilities,” the statement added.