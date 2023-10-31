85 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur approves ₹50 lakh for slain SDPO's family

By The Assam Tribune
Manipur approves ₹50 lakh for slain SDPOs family
Guwahati, Oct 31: The Manipur Cabinet, in a meeting on Tuesday, has announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia compensation to the family of Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand.

Anand tragically lost his life earlier in the day in an ambush by tribal militants in Tengnoupal district.

The deceased, a resident of Haobam Marak locality in Imphal, was fatally shot in Moreh while he was overseeing the preparation of the grounds at Eastern Shine School for the construction of a helipad.

Following the attack, the victim was transported to a primary health center in Moreh, but, he succumbed to his injuries.

The state cabinet has also made the decision to extend a government employment opportunity to the bereaved family members of the policeman.

The Assam Tribune


