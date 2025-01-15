Manipur appeals for airfare review amidst launch of new Alliance Air routes

Imphal, Jan. 15: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to examine the high pricing of air tickets on flights from the state.

Speaking at the launch of new Alliance Air flight services on Wednesday, he highlighted the impact of expensive airfare on the common people of Manipur and called for immediate intervention.

"Lakhs of people from the state rely on air travel, but the steep ticket prices have significantly burdened the public," Singh said, during the event held at Imphal International Airport. He requested the Ministry to form a dedicated team to review the issue.

The new flight services—connecting Imphal with Guwahati, Kolkata, and Dimapur—were inaugurated under Viability Gap Funding and will operate from today.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, attended the event via video conferencing.

Union Minister Naidu lauded the initiative, stating that the new routes would foster closer ties between Manipur and the rest of India.

"This will enhance trade, travel, and tourism while creating employment opportunities and strengthening the state’s economy," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Alliance Air for launching the routes despite challenging circumstances.

He also urged the Ministry to introduce more direct flights between Imphal and major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore to further ease travel and boost connectivity.

In a prior statement on Armed Forces Day, Singh had revealed that the Ministry had approved flights to Dimapur, Guwahati, and Kolkata with fares capped at ₹5,000.

He assured that the state government would cover any additional fare costs exceeding the cap. "These flights will strengthen trade, tourism, and connectivity in Manipur," he added.

As an added benefit, the subsidised ticket pricing will be available twice a week on these routes, aiming to make air travel more accessible to the residents of the state.