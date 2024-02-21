Manipur: Amidst crisis, over 31,000 students appear for HS exam

Imphal, Feb 21: A total of 31,352 students appeared for the Class 12 final examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM) at 111 examination centres in Manipur on Wednesday. Considering the prevailing situation in the state, the number of students appearing for the exam has decreased this year compared to the previous year.

Among the students, 15,947 males and 15,152 females appeared in this examination, which is scheduled to continue till March 23, 2024.

The total number of students appearing in the science stream is 22,632, the arts stream is 8100, and the commerce stream has only 620 students.

Of the total 111 examination centres, 36 are in 10 districts in the hills and 75 are in 6 districts in the valley.

It is learned that last year, a total of 36,717 students appeared in the Class 12 examination in the state.

Meanwhile, the annual examination of Class 11, which was also conducted under the aegis of CoHSEM, has been formally started at 221 centres in the state from today.

It may be mentioned that altogether 29,823 students, including 15,004 males and 14,819 females, took part in the examination, which is scheduled to conclude on March 20, 2024.

The state Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, conveyed his best wishes for all the students who are appearing in the Class 12 examination 2024. In a video message, he also appealed not to call a bandh or blockade during the course of the exam.

The state education minister, Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh, also extended his best wishes to all the students who are appearing in the Class 11 and Class 12 examinations in 2024 conducted by CoHSEM.

In a message, Minister Basanta said, “I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the hard work and dedication that the teachers have shown throughout the academic year.”

“I wish all the very best for your future endeavours,” he added.