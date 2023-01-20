Manipur: After over 90 yrs, rare species of duck resurface at Loktak Lake

Imphal, Jan 20: After more than 90 years of gap, migratory bird Greater Scaup, locally known as Ngannu Sadangman, was sighted recently in Manipur’s Loktak Lake.

The rare species of duck was sighted on January 13 by ornithologist Kuman Jugeshwor and members of Wildlife Explorers Manipur at Hubidak, a portion of Loktak Lake where the Takmu Water Sports Complex is located.

The Greater Scaup, also known as Bluebell, is a medium sized diving duck and belongs to a family of Anatidae.

This rare species of duck are highly migratory breeding near arctic regions and migrating to the warmer south from the month of August onwards. The bird is distributed in Asia, Europe, the United States and Canada.

“Birdwatchers resighted 26 nos. of Greater Scaup (Bluebill) at Hubidak area in Loktak Lake (at the South of Sendra). Ornithologists say that this is the first record of sighting of the duck in Loktak Lake after 94 years,” said chief minister N Biren Singh on Facebook.

According to sources report, even though there is no record of Greater Scaup roosting widely in Manipur during the British time, there are records of Captain L Gamble of Gurkha Rifles gunning down the duck on January 25, 1925 and in December 1927 by ICS JP Mills during their stay in the state. However, it is believed that the duck species might have migrated to Manipur despite not having much evidence since the bird has name in Manipuri too, it said.

Currently, a number of whistling ducks and coots are also roosting at Loktak Lake in Manipur.

“Absolutely amazing and encouraging feeling to witness migratory birds namely Greater scaup (local designation: Ngannu Shadangman), Ngannu Porom(scientific name: Eurasian Coot Fulica atra ), Nganu Meitunga(scientific name: Northern pintail) flocking to our iconic Loktak Lake during their migration cycle. What is extremely encouraging is that the Greater Scaup (Ngannu Shadangman) has been sighted at the loktak lake after almost 50 years,” said LDA chairman Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh.

According to Asnikumar, many decades ago (when the lake’s ecological balance and overall health was at optimal levels), this bird species used to flock and station themselves in the Loktak Lake during their migration cycles every year. Now, such instances have become a rare sight, he said.

The responsibility lies on the shoulders of each and everyone of us stakeholders to restore the lake’s ecological balance and overall health for the sake of our future generations, he added.